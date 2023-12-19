Hashoo Group & Dewan Motors Join Forces to Power Sustainable Mobility in Pakistan

Hashoo Group, in collaboration with Dewan Motors Pvt. Ltd., Pakistan’s authorized BMW automobile importer, is launching a pioneering initiative to enhance the electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure in Pakistan. This collaboration focuses on a phased installation of BMW AC chargers for electric vehicles across Hashoo Group’s extensive network of hotels and resorts, including the five-star Pearl-Continental, the four-star PC Legacy, and the three-star select-service Hotel One brand.

This initiative aims to foster green mobility nationwide and contribute to a more environmentally friendly Pakistan. These BMW AC chargers are designed to accommodate vehicles adhering to European standards, ensuring broad compatibility for a diverse range of electric vehicles.

Hashoo Group is dedicated to ecologically friendly operations and has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, along with supporting the country in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 set forth by the United Nations.

An agreement signing ceremony was held recently in Islamabad, with senior management from both organizations in attendance. Haseeb A. Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, shared his thoughts on this exciting collaboration, stating: “Hashoo Group integrates its various business verticals towards more environmentally conscious practices. In line with our sustainability agenda, we are thrilled to mark this significant milestone on our road to a greener Pakistan while at the same time elevating our customer experience by providing a convenient charging facility for their EVs across our properties.”

Zaeem Ul Haque, Director Operations, Dewan Motors Pvt. Ltd., remarked, “On this momentous occasion, we are proud to serve the nation and play a pivotal role in building essential infrastructure that aligns with global environmental goals. I am excited to see the outcome of this collaboration with Hashoo Group in line with our joint commitment to a cleaner, greener, and sustainable Pakistan.”

This initiative not only underscores the dedication of both Dewan Motors and Hashoo Group to environmental stewardship but also exemplifies their collective commitment to supporting Pakistan’s progress towards a more sustainable future.

Dewan Motors is Pakistan’s authorized importer of BMW vehicles and maintains a stellar position in the automobile market for remarkable customer service and an innovative strategic mindset at its core. Dewan Motors has introduced a range of premium segments electric cars and SUVs in Pakistan offering All-electric models as BMW iX1, BMW iX2, BMW iX3, BMW iX, BMW i4, BMW i5 and BMW i7.

Hashoo Group is Pakistan’s premium conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio spanning both national and international markets. The Group owns and operates the Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts and PC Legacy & Hotel One brands in Pakistan and has business interests encompassing the information technology, investment, travel & tourism, and real-estate sectors.