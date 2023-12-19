Lahore Traffic Police Launches New Online Service

In another step towards enhancing public convenience, the Lahore Traffic Police has made one more addition to its online services.

According to the traffic police, citizens can now renew their learner’s permits online from the comfort of their homes. The announcement was made on Lahore Traffic Police’s official X account.

#لائسنس آن لائن #سروسز میں ایک اور اضافہ

اب شہری گھر بیٹھے #لرنر #پرمٹ کی تجدید بھی کر سکتے ہیں،جلد لائسنس رینول، ڈوپلیکٹ اور انٹرنیشنل لائسنس کی آن لائن سہولت بھی فراہم کردی جائے گی،آن لائن لائسنس سروسز سے #خدمت #مراکز میں 90 فیصد رش کم ہوکر رہ گیا — Lahore Traffic Police (@ctplahore) December 19, 2023

Additionally, other facilities such as license renewal, duplicate, and international license will also be launched soon.

The Lahore Traffic Police announced that the introduction of online facilities will reduce the rush at Facilitation Centers by 90%.

Earlier this month, the caretaker Punjab government launched an online facility for obtaining a driving learner’s license. According to caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi, citizens can apply online through the Punjab Police app, and the service is also available at 737 police stations and all Khidmat Marakiz across Punjab.

How to Apply Online for a Learner’s License

Create an account on the DLIMS licensing website

Fill out the application form.

Upload documents.

Generate payment slip ID and pay through ATM, online banking, or mobile banking channels.

Documents Required for Online Application