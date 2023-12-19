News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Lahore Traffic Police Launches New Online Service

Published Dec 19, 2023

In another step towards enhancing public convenience, the Lahore Traffic Police has made one more addition to its online services.

According to the traffic police, citizens can now renew their learner’s permits online from the comfort of their homes. The announcement was made on Lahore Traffic Police’s official X account.   

Additionally, other facilities such as license renewal, duplicate, and international license will also be launched soon.

The Lahore Traffic Police announced that the introduction of online facilities will reduce the rush at Facilitation Centers by 90%.

Earlier this month, the caretaker Punjab government launched an online facility for obtaining a driving learner’s license. According to caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi, citizens can apply online through the Punjab Police app, and the service is also available at 737 police stations and all Khidmat Marakiz across Punjab.

How to Apply Online for a Learner’s License

  • Create an account on the DLIMS licensing website.
  • Fill out the application form.
  • Upload documents.
  • Generate payment slip ID and pay through ATM, online banking, or mobile banking channels.

Documents Required for Online Application

  • Applicant’s picture.
  • Scanned copy/picture of original CNIC’s front and back.
  • A medical certificate signed by a government doctor in case age is above 50 years.

>