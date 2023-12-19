Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Multi-Million Dollar Deal as Pat Cummins Becomes Most Expensive IPL Player in History

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 19, 2023 | 1:57 pm

Australia’s World Cup winning captain, Patrick Cummins, has become the highest-earner in Indian Premier league (IPL) history when he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for 20.5 crore INR (Indian rupees).

The base price of the fast bowler was 2 crore INR, while his last bid was over 10 times that amount.

The Aussie recently won the ODI World Cup in India, when his team defeated the World Cup favorites India in the Final match at the largest stadium in the world, with a capacity of close to 130,000 spectators, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

SRH have already picked up his fellow countryman, Travis Head, who was the plyer-of-the-match in the WC Final. He was bought for 6.8 crore INR.

Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga was bought by SRH for 1.5 crore INR after the team management went for Head as the first foreign marquee signing.

The previous most-expensive player in IPL history was England’s Sam Curran, who was bought by Punjab Kings, for 18.5 crore INR last season.

>