Zaka Ashraf’s Leaked Audio Opens New Pandora Box on Babar’s Captaincy

An alleged leaked audio clip featuring Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf has surfaced, shedding light on the reasons behind Babar Azam’s departure from the captaincy. In the alleged leaked recording, Ashraf disclosed surprising details that offer insights into the decision.

In leaked audio, Zaka Ashraf allegedly revealed that the initial plan was for Babar Azam to retain the captaincy in the Test format. However, his agent disrupted the plans for the PCB.

Zaka Ashraf’s audio clip, discussing purported changes in the Pakistan cricket team with two unidentified individuals, has surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) and various social media platforms.

Zaka Ashraf said in a leaked audio, “I asked Babar to continue as the Pakistan Cricket Team Test captain. I asked him to leave the post for the limited-overs format. However, Babar weirdly answered me. He asked me to tell it home. I then asked him to step down from all formats.”

Zaka Ashraf asserted that Talha, whom he labeled as an agent, purportedly exerts absolute control over eight members of the Pakistan Cricket Team. He also claimed that Talha had cultivated strong connections with the families of these players, thereby influencing their decisions.

Additionally, he raised concerns about the inclusion of Hasan Ali in the World Cup squad, insinuating that this may be attributed to the preferences of team captain Babar Azam. The former cricket administrator accused Talha of dominating the players’ households, claiming that, if substantiated, could have significant implications for the team’s dynamics.

The Pakistan national team faced intense scrutiny following their performance at the recent ODI World Cup 2023, resulting in Babar Azam stepping down as the captain for all three formats. The team was under considerable pressure from both the Pakistan media and former cricketers.

Babar Azam, grappling with considerable mental pressure and external challenges, made the difficult decision to step down from his captaincy role across all formats for Pakistan cricket.

Following his announcement, the PCB swiftly declared Shan Masood as the new Test captain, with Shaheen Afridi assuming leadership responsibilities in the T20I format. It is pertinent to mention that Shaheen Afridi is managed by the same agent.