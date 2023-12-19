NITB Set to Launch Cutting-Edge Hajj App to Revolutionize Pilgrimage Experience

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 19, 2023 | 2:52 pm

The National Information Technology Board (NITB) has developed the Pakistan Hajj Application, set to transform the pilgrimage experience for Pakistani pilgrims.

The state-of-the-art mobile application aims to provide invaluable services to pilgrims during their journey to Saudi Arabia.

Sources within NITB confirmed to ProPakistani that the Hajj application is now in its final stages of development and is set to undergo testing. Upon successful completion of testing, the application is poised for launch in January 2024.

According to the sources, the Hajj App, will not only offer timely and relevant information to pilgrims but will also revolutionize complaint management, ensuring a seamless experience. Serving as a comprehensive information hub, the app will feature real-time tracking functionalities, contributing to a hassle-free and secure pilgrimage for all participants.

The primary objective of the App is to empower pilgrims with the ability to provide independent reviews and feedback on their Hajj experience, mirroring successful models in the housing and hospitality sectors.

This digital feedback system will enable pilgrims to share insights on various aspects of Hajj operations and facilities, enhancing transparency and accountability.

In addition to the mobile application, NITB is concurrently developing a web portal to further facilitate pilgrims. An expert team is dedicated to upgrading the Hajj operations of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, ensuring a seamless integration of digital solutions into the sacred pilgrimage process.

