Costa Coffee is Now Brewing in Gulberg, Lahore!

Gerry’s Group, the distinguished master franchisee of Costa Coffee in Pakistan, is set to elevate the coffee experience in Lahore with the grand opening of its second Costa Coffee store in the bustling Gulberg neighborhood after its success in Raya, Fairways Commercial.

Known for its impactful presence in Pakistan’s business landscape, Gerry’s Group, in partnership with Costa Coffee, continues to resonate with the diverse and dynamic community of Lahore. The new Costa Coffee store in Gulberg marks a strategic expansion, complementing its existing presence in Raya, Fairways Commercial in Lahore.

The inauguration and soft launch ceremony were graced by distinguished personalities, highlighting the significance of this milestone for Costa Coffee and its patrons. Mr. Akram Wali Muhammad, Group Managing Director of Gerry’s Group, Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, and U.S. Consul General Lahore Ms. Kristin K. Hawkins, jointly unveiled the new store, signifying the brand’s commitment to fostering cultural exchanges and enhancing social connections through the love of coffee, and great food.

Mr. Akram Wali Muhammad, Group Managing Director of Gerry’s Group expressed enthusiasm about extending Costa Coffee’s footprint in Lahore. “We are delighted to bring the rich and flavorful Costa Coffee experience to Gulberg, contributing to the vibrant tapestry of Lahore’s coffee culture. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to offering unparalleled quality and service to our customers.”

The soft launch event is anticipated to set the stage for Costa Coffee’s journey in Gulberg, promising a blend of exceptional coffee, warm ambiance, and unmatched hospitality. The strategic location in Gulberg positions Costa Coffee as a hub for coffee enthusiasts, offering a delightful escape and a space for community engagement.

As Costa Coffee Pakistan continues to grow, the brand remains dedicated to crafting memorable moments for coffee lovers nationwide. With a diverse menu offering an array of coffee blends, delectable treats, and refreshing beverages, the venture into Gulberg reaffirms Costa Coffee’s dedication to continuing to deliver a premium coffee experience at Lahore’s core.

Costa Coffee invites residents and visitors to experience the perfect blend of tradition and innovation in every cup. The store is located at PNO 95/4, Block D1, Gulberg 3, and will be open to the public on Thursday, December 21st, 2023.

Gerry’s Group, a pioneering entity in the business landscape of Pakistan, has been a trusted name for over five decades. With a diversified portfolio, Gerry’s Group plays a pivotal role in aviation services, travel management, and the food and beverage industry, with Costa Coffee being one of its flagship brands.

Costa Coffee, a globally acclaimed brand with over four decades of excellence in coffee experiences, has established its presence in Pakistan with four thriving branches in Karachi, Lahore Raya, Lahore Gulberg, and Islamabad. Costa Coffee is not only committed to maintaining the brand’s legacy of quality, innovation, and community engagement but also has exciting expansion plans in the pipeline.