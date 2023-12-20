New Opening Date Announced for Gujranwala Motorway Link Road

The under-construction two-lane road linking Gujranwala with the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway will open for traffic on January 20, 2024, reported a local media outlet.

The report added that only 25 percent work on the project is remaining, which is expected to be completed by next month.

It is worth mentioning that earlier in October, caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi had announced that the road will open for traffic on December 25. He had also issued directions to the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to expedite work on the project.

However, the delay in completion has sparked concerns about construction efficiency and adherence to the initial deadlines.

The 15.2 kilometer-long expressway linking Gujranwala to Lahore-Sialkot motorway will significantly reduce the travel time between Gujranwala and Lahore. The project is anticipated to incur expenses amounting to Rs. 11 billion, as per estimates.

During his tenure as the caretaker CM, Mohsin Naqvi has inaugurated several mega projects for traffic, such as the Shahdara flyover, Akbar Chowk flyover, Cavalry Underpass, and others.