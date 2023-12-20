More Austerity On the Cards As Govt Seeks to Cut Expenses

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 20, 2023 | 10:48 am

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

New austerity measures for the current fiscal year 2023-24 are currently being submitted to the Prime Minister for approval, aimed at managing and controlling current expenditures, official documents of the Finance Division revealed.

Documents noted that measures like a ban on procuring durable goods and vehicles are still in vogue and being implemented.

ALSO READ

Last year (fiscal year 2022-23), the federal cabinet, unlike in the past, curtailed expenditure ensuring rational utilization of public money, banned the purchase of durable goods, purchase of vehicles, and creation of new posts by the ministries/divisions/departments of the federal government, 15 percent annual budget cut, serving only tea and biscuits in government meetings or single dish meals only in case of government events, ban on treatment abroad, purchase of furniture, promoting use of Zoom/video links to avoid travel expenses, the Division stated.

It further stated that the federal government takes measures to reduce expenditure through austerity measures, adequate release of recurrent budget every quarter, utilizing saved funds of the ministries/divisions budget using appropriation/supplementary grants meeting the financial demands of areas where funds are needed, and Financial Management and Powers of Principal Accounting Officers Regulations, 2021.

ALSO READ

In addition, under the Public Finance Management Act and Financial Management and Powers of Principal Accounting Officers Regulations, 2021, the funds release strategy for the Recurrent Budget, is also being followed. Under the said strategy ministries/divisions and departments are bound to spend the allocations every quarter i.e. 25 percent each quarter for payment of salaries and pensions.

For operational spending, the expenditure limits are 15 percent for 1st Quarter, 25 percent for 2nd Quarter, and 30 percent each for the remaining two quarters, the Division noted.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Netizens Applaud Usman Khawaja’s Brave and Peaceful Message in Support of Gaza
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>