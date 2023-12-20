The Bakery of Royals: Tehzeeb Opens New Outlet on Lahore’s M.M Alam Road

Tehzeeb Bakers is now open to all customers in the capital of Punjab – Lahore, at M.M Alam Road. The entire City is buzzing, as the bakery is coming with its traditional way of welcoming its customers, by sending cakes to everyone’s homes. They always do this and call it “The Tehzeeb way”. The old pizza Hut spot, a historically known space is now a landmark for Tehzeeb Bakers.

Tehzeeb’s campaign “Hum aa rahay hain apka dil jeetnay” is a very thoughtfully designed campaign where they give glimpses of what Tehzeeb will be doing in the coming future.

The bakery is exceedingly popular among the society, Diplomats, Royalties and their families visiting Pakistan from all across the world which indeed is a pride for the entire country.

Distributing cake in the community is Tehzeeb’s signature style which they have done for ages, it is their unique way of telling the people – get ready, we are coming. Famous for its amazing products and bold moves, the bakery will definitely change the shopping pattern of the market and set new standards for the entire industry.

Talking to Tehzeeb’s spokesperson about delivery, Ms. Sara Iftikhar stated: “Our delivery in Lahore will start from 25th December and our App will be updated from 10th January 2024.” Talking to her on the new market she stated, “Lahore dil waloun ka shaher hai, aur hum unka dil jeetnay aa rahay hain “

Let’s see how Tehzeeb unfolds itself for Punjab, but we are sure, they will definitely change the market and change it for the better.