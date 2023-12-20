Xiaomi’s HyperOS is Rolling Out Globally, Here are the Phones Getting it First

In October, Xiaomi announced a rebrand for its long-standing MIUI Android skin called HyperOS. The new HyperOS became official in the Chinese market alongside Xiaomi 14 and now it is ready to launch globally.

The company has now outlined plans for the international distribution of HyperOS. The initial phase, starting in the first quarter of 2024, will cover nine devices: Xiaomi 13 Ultra, 13 Pro, 13, 13T Pro, 13T, Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12S, Xiaomi Pad 6, and Poco F5.

Xiaomi has informed that the update will be delivered to compatible devices through OTA (over-the-air) updates, although the deployment will be phased.

ALSO READ Xiaomi 14 Pro May Not Be Launching Globally

HyperOS, designed to enhance the functionality of smartphones, homes, and even automobiles, brings more than just a fresh visual design. It features a swifter kernel, boasts a lighter footprint compared to MIUI, and offers quicker installation.

However, keep in mind that Xiaomi phones that have their bootloaders unlocked will not be getting any HyperOS updates regardless if they are running MIUI 14 or are already on HyperOS. Additionally, HyperOS devices will be harder to unlock.

Currently, to unlock a Xiaomi smartphone, users must apply through the company’s Windows application and endure a one-week waiting period before they can unlock the bootloader. In China, those using HyperOS will not only have to wait for this period but also attain level 5 in the Xiaomi community forums. For users outside China, Xiaomi will make an official announcement regarding the procedure for unlocking under the new system.

Re-locking the device allows users to immediately access the latest HyperOS update.

ALSO READ Redmi Note 13 Global Launch Date Announced

Additionally, Xiaomi is setting a new restriction: a maximum of three device unlocks per year. This policy is currently specific to China, but there’s a possibility that Xiaomi might implement it in other regions too.

When queried about these stringent measures, Xiaomi attributes them to security reasons, justifying the restrictions as a means to prevent unauthorized access to their smartphones.