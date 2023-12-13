Redmi Note 13 Global Launch Date Announced

Xiaomi has confirmed the global launch date for the Redmi Note 13 series. While we already knew that the lineup would go global in January, now we have confirmation that it is happening precisely on January 4.

Redmi Note 13 series consists of the vanilla Note 13, Note 13 Pro, and Note 13 Pro+, the latter nearly being a flagship killer bringing several features new for the Redmi Note series, including a curved screen and IP68 water resistance.

The series only exists in China for now and the global launch will commence with India. It is unclear when Pakistan will get the new Note phones, but it typically happens after a wider global release including Europe and other regions. Pakistan usually doesn’t get the Pro+ model, so we only expect to see the regular Note 13 and Note 13 Pro.

The Pro models are the highlight of the series, boasting impressive features such as 200MP 1/1.4-inch primary cameras, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1220 x 2712 px resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and substantial battery capacities.

The Pro+ model further distinguishes itself with a stand-out design and a Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset. In contrast, the Pro version is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and features a slightly larger 5,100 mAh battery.

Keep in mind that the global models will likely have slightly different specifications. That being said, here are the specifications of the Chinese models.

Specifications