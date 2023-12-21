CM Punjab Orders to Repair of Thousands of Kilometers of Roads Across Province

Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, has green-lit the construction and repair of 2,600 kilometers of roads in the province.

Following Naqvi’s approval, over 105 roads of high quality will be built, repaired, and expanded across different districts.

In a meeting presided over by the caretaker Chief Minister, a report on the road rehabilitation project was presented by the officials. During the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi underscored the importance of these projects for easing traffic and improving overall traffic flow.

Secretary C&W Sohail Anwar briefed the meeting, revealing that the construction, repair and maintenance of 104 roads was still pending. He added that these 104 projects would be completed in less than a year at a cost of approximately Rs150 billion.

The Secretary C&W informed the meeting that a committee has been constituted to oversee construction quality in each district and division. Additionally, as many as nine projects have already been completed, while 33 highways across the province are nearing completion.

Moreover, funds required for 39 roads are under review, and six projects will be completed under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).