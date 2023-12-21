IT Ministry Launches New Initiative to Boost E-Rozgar Centers Project

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has decided to integrate already operational private IT co-working spaces into the e-Rozgar centers initiative.

Sources told ProPakistani that this decision is set to transform over a dozen private co-working spaces across Punjab into state-of-the-art e-Rozgar centers.

Sources within the MoITT reveal that this initiative is designed to provide a significant boost to the IT ecosystem in the country. The ministry has already identified numerous private co-working spaces, primarily located in Punjab, that will be immediately converted into e-Rozgar centers.

According to the sources, the plan involves offering government grants to these co-working spaces, enabling them to upgrade their infrastructure to meet the evolving demands of the digital era. The ministry has already forwarded the PC-1 proposal for the e-Rozgar Centers project to the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for approval. Dr. Umar Saif, the Minister for IT and Telecom, is slated to inaugurate the first e-Rozgar center in Pakistan.

Sources within the Ministry have disclosed that the government is set to provide a 100 percent subsidy on interest rates for the establishment of these e-Rozgar centers. Building owners will have access to interest-free loans, with a substantial portion of the subsidy funded by Ignite, supplemented by allocations from the PSDP.

In a move aimed at creating a mutually beneficial model, the government is offering loans of up to 10 million rupees to each e-Rozgar center for infrastructure development. This approach is set to benefit building owners, banks, and freelancers alike.

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has been appointed as the executing body for the e-Rozgar centers project. As part of their proposal, the PSEB has requested Rs. 1 billion to establish 250 e-Rozgar centers, further demonstrating the government’s commitment to creating a robust digital infrastructure.