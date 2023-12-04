IT Minister Urges Pakistani Companies to Establish Foothold in Qatar

Caretaker Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MOITT) Dr. Umar Saif has said that Pakistan is the emerging digital hub of the region where 30,000 IT companies and more than 75,000 IT graduates every year are the way to make this country the future information and communication technology (ICT) hub.

He said Qatar is home to abundant Pakistani knowledge workers, urging Pakistani IT companies to leverage this resourceful Qatar diaspora to establish a foothold in the Qatari market. He was addressing the Pak-Qatar IT Conference here in Doha (Qatar) this day.

The first-ever Pakistan-Qatar IT Conference was held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on December 3, 2023. The IT delegation, led by the Special Investment Facilitation Center (SIFC) and headed by Caretaker Minister for IT and Telecom Umar Saif, actively participated in this significant event.

The Pakistan-Qatar IT conference was a collaborative effort involving the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA), and the Qatar IT industry. Support for the conference was generously provided by the Qatar Financial Centre and the Pakistan Embassy in Doha.

Thirty leading IT companies from Pakistan, specializing in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital transformation, and various other fields, were notable participants. Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA), Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT), and the Special Investment Facilitation Center (SIFC) were also in attendance.

Keynote speakers at the event included Caretaker Federal Minister Dr. Umar Saif, Yousaf Mohammed Al-Jaida (Board Member & CEO, Qatar Financial Centre), Ambassador Muhemmed Aejaz, Zohaib Khan (Chairman, Pakistan Software Houses Association), Fawad Rana (President, Pakistan Business Council Qatar), and other prominent figures. During their addresses, distinguished guest speakers from both the public and private sectors underscored the importance of fostering increased cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar in the field of IT.

In addition to the conference sessions, business-to-business meetings were held on the sidelines, providing a platform for networking and collaboration among the participants. The event marked a significant step forward in strengthening ties and exploring mutual opportunities in the rapidly evolving landscape of information technology.

While addressing the conference, Caretaker Minister for IT and Telecom Dr Umar Saif unfolded the vast potential of Pakistan’s Information Technology sector. The minister highlighted the country’s pool of talented IT professionals, Pakistan’s significant presence in the global freelance market, thriving startup ecosystem, and shared information about government initiatives and policies aimed at fostering the growth of the IT sector.

Umar Saif also highlighted various investment opportunities within Pakistan’s IT sector. The Caretaker IT Minister Dr Umar Saif said on social media platforms, “A full day of exciting meetings with businesses in Qatar to establish collaborations with Pakistani IT companies. There’s huge potential potential for Pakistani companies to expand their business in Qatar.”

Pakistani ambassador in Qatar Muhemmed Ejaz while expressing his views on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, said “over a dozen G2B meetings Chaired by Minister Dr Umar Saif today with notable Qatari companies has set a new trend in Qatar”.

In a conversation with ProPakistani, PASHA Chairman Zohaib Khan expressed that the inaugural Pakistan-Qatar IT Conference was a resounding success. Numerous Pakistani IT companies garnered leads during the B2B networking event. Key members of the Pakistani community in influential roles remarked that this was the first-ever delegation of its kind from Pakistan. They pledged to collaborate with these companies, and several Pakistani businesses have expressed willingness to register themselves in Qatar.

The Pakistani IT delegation is in Qatar until December 5. Today and tomorrow will be dedicated to government-to-government meetings. During these sessions, the delegation will engage in discussions with senior Qatari officials, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan.