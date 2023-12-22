Buch International Hospital Awarded as ‘Hospital of the Year – Pakistan’ in the Prestigious Healthcare Asia Awards 2023

In the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare, recognition of excellence is a testament to an institution’s commitment to quality, innovation, and patient care. Buch International Hospital proudly stands as the beacon of exceptional healthcare services, having recently been honored with the prestigious “Hospital of the Year – Pakistan” award by the Healthcare Asia Awards 2023. This esteemed recognition is a testament to their unwavering dedication to providing international healthcare services.

Buch International Hospital: Creating Convenience Through Innovation

Buch International Hospital, established as a 250-bed state-of-the-art facility, is a multidisciplinary institute providing comprehensive medical and surgical care under one roof. With a singular focus on providing high-quality and compassionate care to each and every patient, they have fostered a culture of innovation and sustainability.

Situated in Multan, they are dedicated to evolving the culture of healthcare practices in Southern Punjab through their futuristic approach and cutting-edge technology. Their commitment is to lead as innovators in healthcare, shaping a future where convenience and safety are paramount for patients, carers, and their dedicated staff.

Buch International Hospital is a tech-oriented, AI-driven, and blockchain-powered healthcare facility that operates on a hub and spoke model, allowing them to provide seamless connectivity between various healthcare facilities. They specialize in telemedicine, offering remote healthcare services, and cater to medical tourism, providing tailored services for international patients. Their medical concierge services ensure personalized care and support for all patients, reflecting their commitment to innovation, accessibility, and excellence in healthcare delivery.

In line with its commitment to training and development, Buch International Hospital has established Continuing Medical Education (CME) sessions. These sessions are designed to provide ongoing education and professional development opportunities for healthcare professionals. By offering CME sessions, they aim to enhance the knowledge and skills of their staff and the broader medical community, ensuring that they stay updated with the latest advancements in healthcare practices. This focus on training and development underscores the hospital’s dedication to maintaining high standards of care and promoting continuous learning within the medical field.

Moreover, they recognize the importance of fostering a work environment that attracts the best talent and promotes professional growth. Buch International Hospital is committed to being the best place to work, where their dedicated staff can thrive and contribute to their collective mission of delivering outstanding healthcare services by working in a progressive environment and following a sustainable model.

They as a team, from CEO to Housekeeper, focus on creating positive patient journey experiences where the patient feels safe & experiences excellent services. At BIH everyone is a Care Provider. With great care and compassion, they have designed & mapped their patient journey experiences to identify and build upon all patient touchpoints during each stage of interaction to augment both; patient engagement and satisfaction.

Unique Services

24/7 Cardiac Services 24/7 Emergency Services State of the art ICUs; Pediatrics ICU, Neonatal ICU, Surgical ICU, Medical ICU Internationally Experienced Healthcare Professionals Innovative Services; Pneumatic Tube To Transfer Medicines Pain Management Green Building Certification

Other Services

Cardiology

& Gynecology

Hematology

Pediatrics

Gastroenterology

Endoscopy

Pulmonology

General Surgery

Anesthesiology

Dentistry

Ophthalmology

Pathology

Hepatology

Urology

Nutrition

Family Medicine

Internal Medicine

ENT

Dermatology

Neurology

Nephrology

Physiotherapy

Psychiatry

Beyond the walls of their hospital, they are actively engaged in community outreach programs, health education initiatives, trainings, and partnerships that aim to uplift the overall health standards in the region. Their regular initiatives include free medical camps and healthcare awareness sessions. These programs are designed to reach out to the community, provide essential medical services, and promote healthcare awareness. By actively engaging with the community, they strive to make a positive impact on public health while fostering a strong relationship with the communities they serve.

The Award and International Healthcare Standards:

At the heart of their achievement lies a commitment to maintaining and exceeding international healthcare standards. The Healthcare Asia Awards 2023 recognized Buch International Hospital for its outstanding contributions to the healthcare sector, applauding their tireless efforts in delivering world-class medical care to the people of Pakistan.

Healthcare Asia is a prominent platform recognizing excellence in the Asian healthcare sector. Each year, the Healthcare Asia Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in healthcare, honoring organizations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to excellence and innovation. In the latest edition, this year’s awards ceremony was held in Singapore where Buch International Hospital proudly received the “Hospital of the Year – Pakistan” award, a testament to its unwavering dedication to international healthcare standards.

Their hospital’s dedication to quality is reflected in their state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge medical technology, and a team of highly skilled healthcare professionals. They have consistently invested in upgrading their infrastructure to meet and exceed global benchmarks, ensuring that their patients receive the best possible care right here in Pakistan.

Marking This Milestone: Hospital of the Year-Pakistan

As they celebrate being named the “Hospital of the Year – Pakistan” by the Healthcare Asia Awards 2023, they take pride in this recognition as a validation of their relentless pursuit of excellence. Buch International Hospital is not just a healthcare provider; it is a promise to the community—a promise of exceptional care, innovation, and convenience.

This award is not merely a trophy on their shelves; it is a symbol of the trust their patients place in them, the dedication of their staff, and the unwavering support of their community. They remain committed to pushing the boundaries of healthcare standards, setting new benchmarks, and continue providing innovative healthcare in a safe, convenient, and welcoming environment. Buch International Hospital remained Thankful to clients continued trust and support as they embark on this journey of innovation and excellence.