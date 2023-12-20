Here’s the Complete List of Holidays for 2024 With 6 Long Weekends

The Cabinet Division has issued the complete list of all the public and optional holidays that will be observed throughout the country during the year 2024.

According to the official notification issued on Wednesday, there will be a total of 11 public holidays in 2024, with 5 February being the first one to commemorate Kashmir Day.

The government has set 3 bank holidays and 22 optional holidays for the new year. In the case of Muslim festivals/occasions, the dates of holidays are based on anticipated dates and are subject to the appearance of the moon for which a separate notification will be issued by the Cabinet Division when required.

Sr. No. Name of Occasion Day(s) Date(s) 1 Kashmir Day Monday 5 February 2024 2 Pakistan Day Saturday 23 March 2024 3* Eid-ul-Fitr Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 10, 11, 12 April 2024 4* Labour Day Wednesday 1 May 2024 5* Eid-ul-Azha Monday. Tuesday, Wednesday 17, 18, 19 June 2024 6* Ashura (9 and 10 Mohrram 1446 A.H) Tuesday, Wednesday 16, 17 July 2024 7 Independence Day Wednesday 14 August 2024 8* Eid Milad-un-Nabi Monday 16 September 2024 9 Allama Iqbal Day Saturday 9 November 2024 10 Quaid-e-Azam Day/Christmas Wednesday 25 December 2024 11 Day after Christmas (only for Christian community) Thursday 26 December 2024

The following will be bank holidays but on these days banks/DFIs/MFBs will remain closed for public but not for their employees.

Sr. No. Day/Date 1 1 January 2024 (Monday) 2 11 March, 2024 (Monday) corresponding to 1st Ramazan 1445 A.H for deduction of Zakat (subject to appearance of moon) 3 1 July, 2024 (Monday)

Optional Holidays

Sr. No. Occasion Day(s) Date(s) 1 New Year Day Monday 1 January 2024 2 Basant Punchami Wednesday 14 February 2024 3 Shivaratri Friday 8 March 2024 4* Shab-e-Meraj (27 Rajab 1445 A.H) Wednesday 7 February 2024 5 Holi Sunday 24 March 2024 6 Dulhandi Monday 25 March 2024 7* Shab-e-Barat (15 Shaban 1445 A.H) Sunday 25 February 2024 8 Good Friday Friday 29 March 2024 9 Day after Easter Sunday Sunday, Monday 31 March, 1 April 2024 10 Baisakhi Saturday 13 April 2024 11 Eid-e-Rizwan (Bahai Community only) Sunday 21 April 2024 12 Buddha Purnima Saturday 23 March 2024 13 Nauroze (Parsi New Year Day) Thursday 15 August 2024 14 Khordad Sal (Birthday of Zoroaster) Tuesday 20 August 2024 15* Chehlum (20 Safar 1446 A.H) Wednesday 27 August 2024 16 Janam Ashtami Monday 26 August 2024 17 Durga Puja Friday 11 October 2024 18 Dussehra Saturday 12 October 2024 19* Giyarvee Shareef (11 Rabi-us-Sani 1446 A.H) Wednesday 16 October 2024 20 Birthday of Guru Valmik Sawami Ji Tuesday 17 October 2024 21 Diwali Friday 1 November 2024 22 Birthday of Guru Nanak Friday 15 November 2024

Government servants desiring to avail themselves of Optional Holidays shall take prior permission of the Head of Office concerned and no Government Servant shall be granted more than one optional holiday in the case of Muslims and three optional holidays for Non-Muslims in a calendar year.