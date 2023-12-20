Here’s the Complete List of Holidays for 2024 With 6 Long Weekends

The Cabinet Division has issued the complete list of all the public and optional holidays that will be observed throughout the country during the year 2024.
According to the official notification issued on Wednesday, there will be a total of 11 public holidays in 2024, with 5 February being the first one to commemorate Kashmir Day.
The government has set 3 bank holidays and 22 optional holidays for the new year. In the case of Muslim festivals/occasions, the dates of holidays are based on anticipated dates and are subject to the appearance of the moon for which a separate notification will be issued by the Cabinet Division when required.
|Sr. No.
|Name of Occasion
|Day(s)
|Date(s)
|1
|Kashmir Day
|Monday
|5 February 2024
|2
|Pakistan Day
|Saturday
|23 March 2024
|3*
|Eid-ul-Fitr
|Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
|10, 11, 12 April 2024
|4*
|Labour Day
|Wednesday
|1 May 2024
|5*
|Eid-ul-Azha
|Monday. Tuesday, Wednesday
|17, 18, 19 June 2024
|6*
|Ashura (9 and 10 Mohrram 1446 A.H)
|Tuesday, Wednesday
|16, 17 July 2024
|7
|Independence Day
|Wednesday
|14 August 2024
|8*
|Eid Milad-un-Nabi
|Monday
|16 September 2024
|9
|Allama Iqbal Day
|Saturday
|9 November 2024
|10
|Quaid-e-Azam Day/Christmas
|Wednesday
|25 December 2024
|11
|Day after Christmas (only for Christian community)
|Thursday
|26 December 2024
The following will be bank holidays but on these days banks/DFIs/MFBs will remain closed for public but not for their employees.
|Sr. No.
|Day/Date
|1
|1 January 2024 (Monday)
|2
|11 March, 2024 (Monday) corresponding to 1st Ramazan 1445 A.H for deduction of Zakat (subject to appearance of moon)
|3
|1 July, 2024 (Monday)
Optional Holidays
|Sr. No.
|Occasion
|Day(s)
|Date(s)
|1
|New Year Day
|Monday
|1 January 2024
|2
|Basant Punchami
|Wednesday
|14 February 2024
|3
|Shivaratri
|Friday
|8 March 2024
|4*
|Shab-e-Meraj (27 Rajab 1445 A.H)
|Wednesday
|7 February 2024
|5
|Holi
|Sunday
|24 March 2024
|6
|Dulhandi
|Monday
|25 March 2024
|7*
|Shab-e-Barat (15 Shaban 1445 A.H)
|Sunday
|25 February 2024
|8
|Good Friday
|Friday
|29 March 2024
|9
|Day after Easter Sunday
|Sunday, Monday
|31 March, 1 April 2024
|10
|Baisakhi
|Saturday
|13 April 2024
|11
|Eid-e-Rizwan (Bahai Community only)
|Sunday
|21 April 2024
|12
|Buddha Purnima
|Saturday
|23 March 2024
|13
|Nauroze (Parsi New Year Day)
|Thursday
|15 August 2024
|14
|Khordad Sal (Birthday of Zoroaster)
|Tuesday
|20 August 2024
|15*
|Chehlum (20 Safar 1446 A.H)
|Wednesday
|27 August 2024
|16
|Janam Ashtami
|Monday
|26 August 2024
|17
|Durga Puja
|Friday
|11 October 2024
|18
|Dussehra
|Saturday
|12 October 2024
|19*
|Giyarvee Shareef (11 Rabi-us-Sani 1446 A.H)
|Wednesday
|16 October 2024
|20
|Birthday of Guru Valmik Sawami Ji
|Tuesday
|17 October 2024
|21
|Diwali
|Friday
|1 November 2024
|22
|Birthday of Guru Nanak
|Friday
|15 November 2024
Government servants desiring to avail themselves of Optional Holidays shall take prior permission of the Head of Office concerned and no Government Servant shall be granted more than one optional holiday in the case of Muslims and three optional holidays for Non-Muslims in a calendar year.