CM Punjab Inaugurates Captain Colonel Sher Khan Flyover in Lahore

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has inaugurated another flyover in the provincial capital.

The Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed Flyover, spanning 742 meters with three lanes is now open for traffic. It is another project completed ahead of schedule.

The construction work on the flyover was completed in 90 days, saving both time and resources while ensuring a swift and efficient addition to the city’s infrastructure.

It will serve as a signal-free corridor from Barkat Market Garden Town to Defence Morr Walton, reducing travel time between DHA Phase-VI and Liberty Market to 15 minutes.

The caretaker CM said that the flyover will benefit approximately 200,000 vehicles daily. Additionally, he revealed that the Walton Road project would also be completed by January 31.

Mohsin Naqvi hoped that the new drainage system, being laid down for Rs. 9 billion, would save people from water accumulation on the roads.