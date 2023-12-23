English Premier League’s First Woman Referee to Debut Today

Rebecca Welch will make history today, 23 December 2023, as she will become the first woman to take charge of a English Premier League football match when Fulham face Burnley.

Welch started her career in 2010 as a part-time official, along with working for the National Health Service (NHS), before becoming a full-time official.

She has previously officiated in the Championship (English 2nd division) and FA Cup fixtures.

Born in Washington town, Sunderland, she started officiating after challenged by a friend because she always used to criticize the job.

Welch gained her badges with the Durham County Football Association and then began taking charge of university games and in Sunday Leagues.

Promoted to UEFA’s elite women’s list in December 2020, she has also refereed in the Women’s World Cup in 2023, in two Women’s FA Cup finals and in UEFA Euro 2022 (one of three English officials at the games last summer).

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, praised the move: “It’s an excellent idea. It’s more than welcome. Hopefully in the future there can be more (female referees in the Premier League).”

Newcastle United head coach, Eddie How, said: “I think it’s a great moment. For me, it’s got to be based on ability, not gender, ability to referee and I fully support it.”