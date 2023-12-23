Manchester City Lift Club World Cup to End a Successful Year

Manchester City have become the World Champions after defeating Brazil’s Fluminense, 4-0, in the Final of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup.

A brace from Argentina’s Julian Alvarez, an own goal from Fluminense’s Nino, and a solitary goal from English youngster Phil Foden resulted in the win.

It seems like Alvarez has completed all the trophies that a person can have in their cabinet, and that too at 23 years of age. He has won the FIFA World Cup, Copa America and Finalissima with Argentina, while he has won the English Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and now the FIFA Club World Cup with Manchester City.

City took a mere 45 seconds to open the scoring in Jeddah as Alvarez chested the ball in the net on the rebound after a Nathan Ake shot at the post.

A Foden cross forced an own goal from Fluminense defender Nino on 27 minutes, which made the game comfortable.

Foden then capped off a marvelous individual display by tapping home a cross from Alvarez – who himself steered home a late finish from the edge of the box.

City’s holding midfielder, Rodri, had an injury scare when he limped off injured and in pain after a rough tackle by Fluminense substitute Alexsander. Despite initial fears, it seems he’ll be ready for City’s upcoming Premier League clash against Everton on 27 December 2023.