Noman Ali Ruled Out of Australia Tour After Acute Appendicitis Operation

In a significant setback for the Pakistan team, left-arm spinner Nauman Ali has been ruled out of the Test series against Australia, dealing another injury blow to the squad ahead of the second test

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that cricketer Noman Ali has acute appendicitis. He experienced severe stomach pain suddenly, which led to emergency tests confirming his condition. Following a surgeon’s recommendation, Noman Ali underwent a laparoscopic surgery (a minimally invasive surgery) this morning.

He is now in stable condition and recovering well after the surgery. He’s expected to leave the hospital this afternoon.

This means Noman Ali won’t be able to play in the Test series in Australia, similar to fellow Pakistani bowler Khurram Shehzad, who was also ruled out due to fitness issues.

Pakistan, having lost the first match, is set to play the second Test in Melbourne on December 26, as part of a three-match series.