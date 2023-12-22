Usman Khawaja Questions ICC’s Decision to Reprimand Him for Wearing Black Armband During 1st Test

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has contested the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) charge against him for wearing a black armband during the first Test against Pakistan, calling into question the consistency of the regulations’ application.

In an interview in Melbourne before the Boxing Day Test, Usman Khawaja voiced his confusion regarding the inconsistent enforcement of rules.

Khawaja said, “The shoes were a different matter, but the armband and I followed all regulations and past precedents.”

An emotional Usman Khawaja addresses why he's speaking up for human rights issues this summer ☮️ #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/3QDjUWpjgG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 22, 2023

He stated that he had no political motives, clarifying that his message on his shoes was a gesture of solidarity for the victims in Gaza, purely from a humanitarian standpoint.

Khawaja emphasized that his actions were not driven by religious or political views, but were solely about human rights, assuring that there was no hidden agenda in his actions.

Khawaja highlighted his respect for the ICC and its rules but contested the lack of uniform application, declaring, “I will be asking them to make it fair and equitable for everyone. I was very open and honest. I’ll deal with that with the ICC.”

In Perth, the 37-year-old batter reluctantly wore the armband after initially desiring to don shoes bearing the messages “All lives are equal” and “Freedom is a human right” in solidarity with the Palestinian cause, which was ultimately considered to breach ICC regulations on political statements.

The challenge brings into focus the ICC’s regulations and their execution, prompting questions about the significance of Khawaja’s reasons for wearing the armband and how the ICC will address his concerns.