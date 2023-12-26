CDA Expects Blue Area Parking Plaza to be Complete by April Next Year

After a long delay, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is finally hopeful about the completion of the parking plaza in Blue Area, Islamabad in April 2024.

The construction work on this project was initiated in March last year, and it was scheduled to be completed in March earlier this year. However, officials granted an extension, pushing the deadline to March of next year.

Sources within the civic authority claimed that the construction work is being carried out at a rapid pace, and there are expectations that it will likely be concluded by April 2024.

“The construction firm had sought an extension in the deadline by March and this firm is asking for another month to complete the project by April,” a CDA official told a national daily.

The official added that they are hopeful that the project will not be delayed any further. It should be noted that work on the Rs. 1.3 billion parking plaza in the federal capital is being carried out by the National Logistics Cell (NLC).

The six-story plaza comprising a basement plus a ground floor will have the capacity to accommodate an estimated 1050 cars and motorcycles once it is completed.

As per the officials, if there aren’t any delays in the release of funds, the project will be completed by April next year.