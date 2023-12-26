PTV Anchor Calls Quad-i-Azam’s Birthday His Death Anniversary

The 147th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was celebrated across the country with zeal. However, Pakistan Television Network (PTV) seemed unaware of it.

During the live broadcast of the change of guard ceremony at Mazar-e-Quaid, an anchor of PTV was caught mistakenly stating that today marks the death anniversary of Jinnah.

Here’s the video:

The video has been shared thousands of times across social media, with people questioning the competence of PTV’s employees. Journalist Naimat Khan wrote that the “PTV, which has served as a media academy for decades, has been reduced to a source of mockery by successive governments and their information ministers.”

The PTV, which has served as a media academy for decades, has been reduced to a source of mockery by successive governments and their information ministers, who have employed individuals based on nepotism.

Senior journalist Hamid Mir also expressed his disappointment.

It isn’t the first time that the state television has made such a blunder. Earlier this year, on the death anniversary of Faiz Ahmed Faiz, PTV displayed a picture of Ahmed Faraz.

Such incidents raise concerns about the overall professionalism and accuracy of PTV. The video of the anchor’s error has not only gone viral but has become a focal point for discussions on the state of media organizations in Pakistan.