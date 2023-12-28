Avanceon Ltd Sign $3.6 Million Agreement for Smart City Solution in Makkah

Avanceon Arabia InfoTech (AAIT), a subsidiary of Avanceon, has agreed with Umm Al-Qura for Development & Construction Company (UAQ) to develop a cutting-edge smart city solution in Makkah.

According to the notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the multimillion-dollar project falls under the Smart Infrastructure domain, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

AAIT will lead the deployment of a comprehensive Smart City Solution, covering the supply chain, installation, testing, and commissioning of an Intelligent Platform for Smart City.

Abdul Mohsen Al-Bakr, Chief Development Officer at Masar, expressed confidence in Avanceon’s expertise, emphasizing the project’s significance. The smart city initiative is anticipated to conclude by 2025.

Sarmad Mahmood Qureshi, Executive Director & CEO of Avanceon Arabia InfoTech (Zamil JV Co.), highlighted the integration of their smart city solution as a milestone towards a sustainable and interconnected urban landscape in Saudi Arabia.

The collaboration with Masar reflects their shared commitment to enhancing the lives of Makkah residents and visitors. The smart city solution, leveraging artificial intelligence, business intelligence, digitalization, and innovative mobility and energy solutions, is poised to shape a future marked by intelligence, sustainability, and inclusivity.

The agreement, formalized after a meeting on August 3, 2023, underscores the joint commitment of Avanceon and Masar to propel Makkah into a smarter, more sustainable urban destination.

The transformative project encompasses a range of smart technologies, including artificial intelligence, data analysis, and sustainable transport.

Makkah residents and religious tourists are set to benefit from improved public transportation, enhanced safety and security, improved air quality, and streamlined access to government services.

Masar Destination, strategically located at the heart of Makkah, spanning over 1.2 million SQM, will serve as a distinctive landmark offering diverse amenities while preserving the spiritual and cultural heritage of the holy city.

Avanceon commits to delivering all services by local regulatory and QHSE authorities’ requirements, collaborating with world-class OEMs, and conducting necessary studies to address safety, quality, and environmental concerns before the project’s launch.