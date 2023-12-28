IT Ministry Unveils Robust Cybersecurity Framework with National CERT Rules

The Ministry of IT and Telecom has decided to notify the National Computer Emergency Team (National CERT) under the newly enacted Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) Rules 2023

This move is part of a broader initiative to bolster the country’s cybersecurity capabilities.

According to the officials of the Ministry of IT and Telecom, the notification will pave the way for the establishment of both the National CERT and Sectoral CERTs, followed by the formation of the CERT Council.

The officials of the Ministry of IT emphasize that the groundwork for the National CERT is already in place, courtesy of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) project “Cyber Security for Digital Pakistan.” The infrastructure is ready, with the recruitment of skilled personnel and the procurement of necessary software and hardware completed.

The newly launched website of PKCERT is set to play a pivotal role in raising awareness about cyber threats, including cyber-attacks, cyber terrorism, and cyber espionage. Once the National CERT is officially notified, it will seamlessly integrate with the ongoing PSDP project, transitioning swiftly into the execution phase.

Officials from the MoIT&T have underlined the subsequent notification of Sectoral CERTs, underscoring the holistic approach to cybersecurity that extends beyond the national level.

In a more intricate step, the establishment of the CERT Council will follow the notification process. The Council, designed to include members from the National CERT, Sectoral CERTs, and diverse ministries/divisions, represents a sophisticated layer of coordination and collaboration.

Ministry officials acknowledge the complexity of the Council’s composition, prompting the decision to finalize it after notifying both the National CERT and Sectoral CERTs.

The forthcoming National Cyber Emergency Response Team of Pakistan will serve as a pivotal government entity entrusted with safeguarding digital assets, sensitive information, and critical infrastructure.

Its multifaceted role includes detection, prevention, and response to cyber threats, promoting cybersecurity awareness, conducting research and development, and implementing robust cybersecurity policies.

The Ministry of IT and Telecom also envisions fostering international cooperation in the realm of cybersecurity, emphasizing the global nature of cyber threats and the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing them.