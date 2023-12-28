CM Punk Wins His Comeback Match in WWE After a Decade

WWE Superstar, CM Punk, is back in the competitive scene as he fought Rey Mysterio’s son, Dominick Mysterio, during a WWE live house show at the Madison Square Garden, New York City.

ALSO READ End of an Era for Vince McMahon as WWE Undergoes Major Transformation

It was Punk’s first match since his surprising return to the WWE universe after a decade of various professions and hobbies.

A packed crowd welcomed Punk for the traditional day-after-Christmas event.

The crowded arena cheered when Punk’s entrance music came on. He proved to be a tough opponent for Mysterio, as he executed his finisher, GTS (Go To Sleep), before a pinfall in the center of the ring for the win.

This is Punk’s homecoming after departing from the franchise in 2014 over creative frustrations and dissatisfaction with the lack of medical care provided to him.

A few weeks back, CM Punk made an appearance during a Premium Live Event for NXT, WWE’s development brand. It left the fans curious about which brand he will join – Raw, Smackdown, or the NXT, as everyone got to know about his comeback in the WWE.

ALSO READ Superstar CM Punk Makes a Grand Return to WWE [Video]

Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Punk made his debut in 2006, quickly becoming a fan favorite, while his last appearance was in a Royal Rumble match in 2014.