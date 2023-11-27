Superstar CM Punk Makes a Grand Return to WWE

Professional wrestler Phillip Brooks, commonly known as CM Punk, returned to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) when he showed up at the ‘Survivor Series’ pay-per-view on Saturday, 25 November 2023.

The Survivor Series event took place in Allstate Arena, Illinois just northwest of Chicago, the hometown of Punk. If anyone would’ve guessed Punk’s return, it would be here especially due to the fact that he was released from his previous wrestling stint at All-Elite Wrestling (AEW) earlier this year.

CM Punk was re-introduced to the WWE audience during a WarGames match between a team consisting of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton, versus the team of ‘Judgement Day’ and Drew McIntyre.

Punk left WWE in 2014 due to medical issues and content differences; it was the same year he married fellow WWE diva AJ Mendez. He then had a stint with UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) where he showed his mixed martial arts skills in two fights, unfortunately losing both.

His last gig was in AEW where he fought for two years before he was released by the Pakistani-American-owned company.

Punk is set to feature at WWE’s Monday Night RAW event tonight, 27 November 2023.