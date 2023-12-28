Crescent Steel Secures Rs. 2.1 Billion Contract from Sui Southern

Published Dec 28, 2023

Crescent Steel & Allied Products Limited announced on Thursday that it has been awarded a contract worth Rs. 2.1 billion by Sui Southern Gas Company Limited for the supply of steel line pipes.

“Sui Southern Gas Company Limited has awarded a contract to Crescent Steel and Allied Products Limited for supply of 24-inch diameter coated steel line pipes amounting to Rs. 2,212 million,” the company said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

It said that the contract is expected to be executed and completed in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year (FY24).

The company operates five segments Steel, Cotton, Investment and Infrastructure Development (IID), Energy, and Hadeed (Billet) segment.

>