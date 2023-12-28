Price of Gold in Pakistan Posts Huge Increase

The price of gold in Pakistan rose significantly on Thursday to settle at Rs. 222,800 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 2,200 per tola to Rs. 222,800 while the price of 10 grams registered an increase of Rs. 1,886 to Rs. 191,015.

Today’s increase was the third straight increase in the price of the precious metal with gold rising by Rs. 300 per tola on Tuesday and Rs. 1,000 per tola on Wednesday. The cumulative increase during the week so far stands at Rs. 3,500 per tola.

In the international market, gold climbed to a more than three-week peak today with spot gold steady at $2,078.35 per ounce as of 1005 GMT, while the US gold futures stood at $2,088.40.