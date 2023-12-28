NHA Takes Action Against Overloaded Trucks and Loaders

The National Highway Authority (NHA) in collaboration with the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has initiated action against truck drivers and loaders overloading their vehicles.

NHA has issued a comprehensive advisory in this regard, warning of strict action against vehicles violating the instructions. NHA has advised drivers against overloading their vehicles as it has been identified as a cause of accidents and damage to crucial connectivity infrastructure.

As per the authority, two-axle trucks or vehicles have been allowed a minimum of 17.5 tonnes weight, 27.5 tonnes and 29.5 tonnes for a three-axle vehicle, 39.5 tonnes and 41.5 tonnes for a four-axle vehicle, 48.5 tonnes and 49.5 tonnes for a five-axle vehicle, and 58.5 tonnes and 61.5 tonnes for an eight-axle vehicle.

It is important to note that overloaded vehicles pose multiple risks such as endangering lives, causing tire bursts, road damage, increased fuel consumption, premature tire wear, hefty fines, axle breakage, expenses for road repairs, and time wastage.

NHA has advised the drivers to comply with its instructions or strict action will be taken, including offloading excessive items from vehicles charged with violations.