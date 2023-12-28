Vivo iQOO Neo 9 and 9 Pro Bring Flagship Killer Specs for as Low as $325

iQOO, a brand under Vivo, has expanded its Neo smartphone series with the introduction of two new models – the iQOO Neo 9 and iQOO Neo 9 Pro. These two are meant to be flagship killers similar to the Redmi’s K series phones.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro boasts impressive specifications, featuring the Dimensity 9300 SoC, operating on the Android 14-based OriginOS 4. It offers up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a whopping 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Enhancing the gaming experience, the device is equipped with a Q1 chip that ensures a stable frame rate. Moreover, it incorporates a VC liquid cooling chamber with a surface area of 6043mm² and a double-layer capillary power pump, which effectively dissipates heat, ensuring consistent and sustained performance.

On the display front, the Neo 9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 144Hz LTPO AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2,800 x 1,260 pixels, capable of reaching peak brightness levels of 1,400 nits and supporting HDR10+.

Notably, iQOO has incorporated “wet hand control,” allowing users to operate the screen even when their hands are wet or sweaty. The display features a centered punch-hole for the 16MP selfie camera and houses a fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Turning to the rear, there is a dual-camera arrangement, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 50MP ultrawide camera. These cameras employ the same sensors as those found in the primary and ultrawide cameras of the Vivo X100.

Powering the entire package is a 5,160 mAh battery with support for blazing-fast 120W charging. The iQOO Neo9 Pro is also equipped with stereo speakers, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4, providing a comprehensive array of features.

The starting price of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro in China is around $424.

iQOO Neo 9

The iQOO Neo 9 can be thought of as a sibling to the Neo 9 Pro, distinguished by its use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Additionally, it incorporates an 8MP ultrawide camera in place of the 50MP version found in the Pro model. Moreover, it features Bluetooth 5.3 as opposed to Bluetooth 5.4 and offers different memory configurations.

Both the iQOO Neo 9 and iQOO Neo 9 Pro are available in three vibrant color options: blue, black, and red-white. It’s worth noting that the red-white variant is slightly thicker, measuring 8.34mm compared to the 7.9mm thickness of the other two options, and it also carries a slightly heavier weight of 196 grams versus the 190 grams of the other color variants.

The iQOO Neo 9 is much cheaper than its Pro sibling at only $325.

Specifications