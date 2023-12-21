Vivo X100 Series is Getting a Top End Model with Boosted Specs

Vivo recently unveiled its latest flagship phones, the X100 and X100 Pro, but the lineup is not complete as of yet. The highest-end model in the series, the X100 Pro+, is expected to come out during the first half of 2024 with maxed-out specifications.

Vivo’s sister company Oppo is expected to skip the Find X7 Pro branding in favor of the Find X7 Ultra. Reports claim that Vivo might go the same route and could call the X100 Pro+ the X100 Ultra instead, similar to Xiaomi’s naming scheme. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is also expected to come out sometime during 2024.

ALSO READ Vivo X100 Launched With MediaTek’s Most Powerful Chip Yet

Though the naming is yet to be confirmed, we already have specifications for the X100 Pro+/Ultra thanks to a new leak from notable tipster Digital Chat Station. The X100 and X100 Pro come with OLED panels from BOE, but the X100 Ultra/Pro+ will opt for a Samsung E7 AMOLED panel instead with 2K resolution and a variable 120Hz refresh rate, as per the Chinese tipster. The X100 and X100 Pro have 1.5K displays instead.

According to another leak from the same tipster, the upcoming Vivo X100 Pro+ will feature the LYT-900 50MP primary camera with a large aperture. This camera is also anticipated to be a key feature in the Oppo Find X7, expected to make its debut in early January, and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, slated for a Q2 2024 launch.

ALSO READ Vivo’s Top Phones X100 and X100 Pro Launched Globally

Internally, the Vivo X100 Pro+ is set to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Notably, it might be the sole model in the X100 series to offer support for two-way satellite communication.

Additional sources suggest that the device’s rear camera array will include an IMX589 50MP ultra-wide lens, an IMX758 50MP portrait lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera. The Vivo X100 Pro+ is expected to run on Android 14 and Origin OS 4. The standard X100 Pro model boasts a 5,400 mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities, though it’s not yet clear if the X100 Pro+ will match these specifications.