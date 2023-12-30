Michael Vaughan Calls India “One of The Most Underperforming Cricket Teams”

After India’s substantial defeat in the opening Test match against South Africa at Centurion on Thursday, Michael Vaughan, the former captain of the England cricket team, labeled the Indian team as ‘one of the most underperforming sports teams in the world.’

India was outmatched by the home team, which means they still haven’t won a Test series in South Africa after this loss. Michael Vaughan asked Mark Waugh, an ex-Australian cricketer, during their FOX Sports talk, ‘Do you think India is one of the world’s most underperforming cricket teams?’

People here might be abusing Michael Vaughan for this but he’s absolutely correct. With the amount of talent and resources in the country, India is the most underachieving cricket team in the world! pic.twitter.com/3auwWxoaNj — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) December 29, 2023

Waugh did not respond directly, and Vaughan continued, “I believe they are underachieving. They haven’t won much lately. When was their last victory? They have so much talent and skill, yet they don’t win anything.”

Vaughan said that although India won their last two Test series against Australia, they have not been successful in recent World Cups in both one-day and T20 formats.

He mentioned India’s victories in Australia in the 2018/19 and 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series as remarkable. However, he pointed out their lack of success in the last few World Cups in both one-day and T20 cricket.

Vaughan also commented on South Africa, acknowledging they are good in Test cricket, but criticized their performance despite having a lot of talent and resources. He suggested that they are unlikely to win significant titles, adding his perspective as a former captain of the England cricket team.