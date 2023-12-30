Saudi Football League Cuts Down Player Participation

The Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF) and the Saudi Pro League (SPL) announced on Friday, 29 December 2023, that they have agreed to amend the number of registered players for clubs in the country’s top division to 25 players, down from 30.

SAFF and SPL also illustrated that each club would be entitled to register 10 non-Saudi players as part of their 25-man squads.

The changes would take effect from the beginning of the upcoming 2024-2025 season, which means that the current season will go ahead with the previous rules.

According to the new ruling, eight foreign players who were born before 2003 can be registered for the squad, while the rules allow for two foreign players born in 2003 or after, with the aim of improving the development of youth players in the league.

Each club will need to register one professional player born in Saudi Arabia, provided they were born in 1998 or afterward.

For the match-day squads, each team participating in the SPL can register a maximum of eight non-Saudi players, in addition to the professionals born in Saudi Arabia.

This rule does not apply to matches in the King’s Cup and the Saudi Super Cup, where all registered non-Saudi players in the club can participate.

The decision comes in the wake of the workshops held with the clubs where the management of the Saudi national teams and the technical director of SAFF participated.