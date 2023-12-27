Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Stands Out at 2023’s Most Prolific Goal Scorer

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 27, 2023 | 11:16 am

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Cristiano Ronaldo became the top goal-scorer of the year in men’s football when he netted his 53rd goal of the year during a Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad on Tuesday, 26  December 2023.

ALSO READ

Ronaldo is proving that age is just a number as he has surpassed the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland who are decades junior to him.

Ronaldo’s previous year, 2022, wasn’t a successful one as he bagged a mere 16 goals during his inconsistent spell at Manchester United and later on moved to Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023

Matches Goals Assists
58 53 15

Braces from Ronaldo and Senegalese forward, Sadio Mane, resulted in Al-Nassr defeating Al-Ittihad, 5-2.

Ronaldo will be the highest goal-scorer of the year as Mbappe and Harry Kane don’t play any more matches till 2024. CR7 still has to play a match on 30 December against Al-Taawoun.

ALSO READ

The only player who can beat CR7 is Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. He is trailing Ronaldo by 3 goals but has 2 more matches to play before 2023 ends.

Top Scorers (Club & Country) In 2023

Standing Player Goals
1 Cristiano Ronaldo 53
2 Harry Kane 52
3 Kylian Mbappe 52
4 Erling Haaland 50

In a career spanning 21 years, Ronaldo has won football’s most coveted individual award, the Ballon d’Or, five times while also winning the Euros with his country, Portugal.

Mbappe and Haaland have a long journey before reaching his goal-scoring record.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>