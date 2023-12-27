Cristiano Ronaldo Stands Out at 2023’s Most Prolific Goal Scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo became the top goal-scorer of the year in men’s football when he netted his 53rd goal of the year during a Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad on Tuesday, 26 December 2023.
Ronaldo is proving that age is just a number as he has surpassed the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland who are decades junior to him.
The Record's GOAT 🐐
He's done it ✅
AlNassr Captain, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the world's top scorer in 2023 after reaching his 53rd goal against Ittihad today 🔥👑
He surpassed Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane, who scored 52 goals each 👏 pic.twitter.com/AbpoQHo5IA
— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 26, 2023
Ronaldo’s previous year, 2022, wasn’t a successful one as he bagged a mere 16 goals during his inconsistent spell at Manchester United and later on moved to Saudi Arabia.
Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023
|Matches
|Goals
|Assists
|58
|53
|15
Braces from Ronaldo and Senegalese forward, Sadio Mane, resulted in Al-Nassr defeating Al-Ittihad, 5-2.
Ronaldo will be the highest goal-scorer of the year as Mbappe and Harry Kane don’t play any more matches till 2024. CR7 still has to play a match on 30 December against Al-Taawoun.
The only player who can beat CR7 is Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. He is trailing Ronaldo by 3 goals but has 2 more matches to play before 2023 ends.
Top Scorers (Club & Country) In 2023
|Standing
|Player
|Goals
|1
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|53
|2
|Harry Kane
|52
|3
|Kylian Mbappe
|52
|4
|Erling Haaland
|50
In a career spanning 21 years, Ronaldo has won football’s most coveted individual award, the Ballon d’Or, five times while also winning the Euros with his country, Portugal.
Mbappe and Haaland have a long journey before reaching his goal-scoring record.