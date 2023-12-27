Cristiano Ronaldo Stands Out at 2023’s Most Prolific Goal Scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo became the top goal-scorer of the year in men’s football when he netted his 53rd goal of the year during a Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad on Tuesday, 26 December 2023.

Ronaldo is proving that age is just a number as he has surpassed the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland who are decades junior to him.

The Record's GOAT 🐐

He's done it ✅ AlNassr Captain, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the world's top scorer in 2023 after reaching his 53rd goal against Ittihad today 🔥👑 He surpassed Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane, who scored 52 goals each 👏 pic.twitter.com/AbpoQHo5IA — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 26, 2023

Ronaldo’s previous year, 2022, wasn’t a successful one as he bagged a mere 16 goals during his inconsistent spell at Manchester United and later on moved to Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023

Matches Goals Assists 58 53 15

Braces from Ronaldo and Senegalese forward, Sadio Mane, resulted in Al-Nassr defeating Al-Ittihad, 5-2.

Ronaldo will be the highest goal-scorer of the year as Mbappe and Harry Kane don’t play any more matches till 2024. CR7 still has to play a match on 30 December against Al-Taawoun.

The only player who can beat CR7 is Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. He is trailing Ronaldo by 3 goals but has 2 more matches to play before 2023 ends.

Top Scorers (Club & Country) In 2023

Standing Player Goals 1 Cristiano Ronaldo 53 2 Harry Kane 52 3 Kylian Mbappe 52 4 Erling Haaland 50

In a career spanning 21 years, Ronaldo has won football’s most coveted individual award, the Ballon d’Or, five times while also winning the Euros with his country, Portugal.

Mbappe and Haaland have a long journey before reaching his goal-scoring record.