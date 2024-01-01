Construction of Rs. 307 Billion Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway Delayed

National Highway Authority (NHA) terminated the concession agreement with M/s Techno-CMC (TECMC) private limited, for the construction of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project – the largest Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project in the country with a total cost of Rs. 307 billion after the Concessionaire failed to achieve the financial close within the given time.

The termination of the agreement would further delay the mega project, official sources revealed.

ALSO READ SBP Relaunches Dedicated Portal for Complaints of Banks’ Customers

Official revealed that an agreement was signed, on December 02, 2022, between National Highway Authority (NHA) and M/ s TECMC (Private) Limited (the Concessionaire) for the Construction of Hyderabad — Sukkur Motorway (M-6) on a build-operate-transfer basis (“PPP Agreement”). In accordance with Section 10.4.1 of the PPP Agreement, the Concessionaire was obligated to achieve Financial Close within six (06) months from the Effective Date.

However, upon the Concessionaire’s request, the period for the achievement of Financial Close was extended in good faith for four months, i.e. until September 30, 2023, pursuant to Section 10.4.2 of the PPP Agreement.

The Concessionaire failed to achieve the Financial Close within the prescribed time and accordingly, NHA issued the “NHA Preliminary Notice” in compliance with Section 21.2.2 (a) of the PPP Agreement on 16th October 2023 to cure the breaches and achieve Financial Close within the 43-day cure period, in line with the PPP Agreement.

Concessionaire, in the meanwhile, submitted a letter, wherein it sought certain confirmations from NHA in contradiction to the terms and conditions of the PPP Agreement. Accordingly, NHA responded as per the stipulations of the PPP Agreement and requested the Concessionaire to remedy its defaults and achieve the Financial Close on or before 30th November 2023 as per the stipulations of the PPP Agreement.

However, notwithstanding the opportunity to cure afforded to the Concessionaire and grant of extension in time, the Concessionaire has failed to cure the defaults, breaches, and or deficiencies as mentioned in the NHA Preliminary Notice and has failed to achieve Financial Close within the stipulated period.

ALSO READ SBP Expects Inflation to Ease to 20-22% in FY24

In light of the aforesaid, NHA issued the “Termination notice in accordance with Section 2 1.2.2 (b)-i read with Section 10.4.3 further read with Section 21.2.1 (c) and Section 21.2.1 (a) together with other enabling provisions and encash the Bank Guarantee (Financial Close Bond) in accordance with Section 2 1.6.1 (a)-i read with Section 10.2.2 together with other enabling provisions of the PPP Agreement without prejudice to any other right or remedy which NHA may have under the PPP Agreement and or under the applicable laws. Accordingly, the PPP Agreement stands terminated, effective from the date hereof, official documents revealed.

The concession agreement for the construction of the M-6 project was approved by the Public Private Partnership (P3A) Authority Board with a total cost of Rs. 307 billion.

Under the transaction structure approved by the P3A Board, the government of Pakistan had to contribute only Rs. 9.5 billion over the construction period while the remaining project cost of Rs. 297.5 billion was to be arranged by the private party through equity and commercial debt.

The private party was also required to pay a minimum of Rs. 408 billion to the NHA and estimated corporate taxes of Rs. 908 billion over the concession period. In addition, the project was to be transferred to the NHA at no cost at the end of the concession period.

ALSO READ Pakistan to Make E-passports Mandatory From 2027

The motorway spanning a length of 306 kilometers was designed to be comprised of six lanes. Designed to be constructed as a climate-resilient project, the private party shall construct and operate the project for 25 years commencing from the date of execution of the PPP Agreement.

Given the shrinking fiscal space and the prevalent economic crunch, the project was termed a landmark achievement in the PPP sphere. However, after the latest development the project is once again delayed for an indefinite period, officials added.