SBP Relaunches Dedicated Portal for Complaints of Banks’ Customers

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has relaunched a dedicated portal Sunwai for addressing issues and complaints of customers of banks.

The bilingual portal has been developed to provide ease to the general public in lodging complaints against Banks/MFBs/DFIs with the relevant forum/entities as per applicable laws and regulations.

The portal will be accessible round the clock, supported by a mobile app available on Google Play and App Store. Consumers can download the app and report their grievances through their mobile apps as well.

The customers can also track their complaints through this portal.

How to Lodge Complaints?

For lodging a complaint, the consumers need to register themselves at the portal through their personal details like mobile number, CNIC, email address, etc. Once the consumers are registered, they may lodge their grievances at the portal after following the steps.

The portal helps the banking consumer reach out to the relevant fora of redressal in a hassle-free manner by just answering a few easy and short questions.

Accordingly, the complaints through this portal can be lodged with the banks/MFBs/DFIs, being the first fora of redressal, with Banking Mohtasib Pakistan (BMP) as the second fora and with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in certain cases.

The portal also provides the functionality of profiling/viewing the status of complaints. It also includes useful consumer awareness tips/messages for consumers.

The portal also provides information to customers about the registration of complaints in the form of tutorial video. The portal is likely to resolve the customer’s issue in a short time period as compared to prevailing trends which takes usually up to 45 days or even more.

The customer’s complaints will increase with the awareness of this portal and the expected performance in the future, which will increase the quality of banking services gradually.