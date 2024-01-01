Load Shedding Schedule Announced for Islamabad

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has declared the initiation of load shedding throughout the city on Monday, citing low demand as the primary reason.

In an official communication on X, formerly Twitter, IESCO highlighted the emergence of a gap between the supply and demand in its region, necessitating the implementation of load management measures.

The announcement specified that load shedding would be carried out across all circles for a duration of six to eight hours.

It was emphasized that the load management would cease once the supply was restored to its optimal levels.

Additionally, IESCO shared another update from an additional director within the company, revealing that 17 feeders in the G-9 area had been manually switched off due to a fire incident.

Simultaneously, the Peshawar Electric Supply Company has also disclosed that residents in the region should anticipate ‘forced’ load shedding in the upcoming days.

>