Woman With 23 Phones Attached to Her Body Arrested at Karachi Airport

Pakistan Customs at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport successfully thwarted a smuggling attempt last Sunday. Their swift action prevented the illicit transportation of 23 iPhone 15 Pro Max units valued at a staggering Rs. 9.2 million.

The spokesperson for the Customs, Mr. Syed Irfan Ali, shared the details of this operation. The Customs officers stationed at the International Arrival Lounge of the airport intercepted a female traveler upon her arrival in Karachi. She had journeyed from Sharjah via Air Arabia flight G9-542.

Under suspicion, as she approached the seemingly innocuous green channel, she was subjected to a thorough inquiry regarding her luggage. Her responses failed to satisfy the customs officials, prompting them to initiate a closer inspection. This led to the discovery of empty boxes concealed within her bags, housing mobile phones and graphics cards. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Customs personnel swiftly transferred her belongings to the examination counter.

Subsequently, a more extensive search was conducted on the woman, revealing a startling find: 23 iPhone 15 Pro Max units securely tied to her person. The cumulative worth of these devices amounted to an astounding Rs 9.2 million, and when factoring in the required duty tax of Rs. 4.3 million, the implications became even more substantial.

In light of these findings, Ali disclosed that the woman was apprehended, and the mobile phones were confiscated as evidence.

There has been an influx of smuggled mobile phones frequently coming in through the Dubai air route, as recognized by the government of Pakistan as well as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The government has recognized hundreds of smugglers involved in this practice and has initiated a crackdown against them.