Steve Waugh Voices Concerns Over Neglect of Test Cricket by ICC and BCCI

Former Australian captain, Steve Waugh, has raised concerns over the neglect of Test cricket by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and major cricket boards, including the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

This criticism comes in light of South Africa’s prioritization of its T20 league over Test cricket, leading to a weakened squad for the New Zealand tour.

Waugh expressed deep apprehension regarding the insufficient financial incentives provided to players in Test cricket, stating, “If the ICC or someone doesn’t intervene soon, Test cricket risks losing its essence as players are not adequately compensated. I understand why players are hesitant to commit to Test matches due to inadequate pay.”

He further emphasized that without immediate intervention, Test cricket could continue to decline as players increasingly opt for shorter formats like T10 and T20. Waugh proposed a premium fee for Test matches by the ICC or top cricketing nations to incentivize players to participate in Test cricket. He argued that failing to do so would result in Test cricket not being truly representative of the best players.

Waugh also pointed out a concerning trend where teams like Pakistan and the West Indies have not been sending full-strength squads for the Test series, indicating an ongoing issue. “It’s evident that the problem persists,” he stated.

“The West Indies have consistently fielded less than full-strength Test teams in recent years, with players like Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder, who possess Test cricket potential, not participating. Even Pakistan did not send a complete squad for their series in Australia.”

In contrast, Steve Waugh’s critique highlights the urgent need for measures to rejuvenate Test cricket, including fair compensation for players and a commitment from cricket boards to prioritize this format to prevent its decline.