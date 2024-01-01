Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Controversy Erupts as Junior Chief Selector Sohail Tanveer Participates in USA Cricket League

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Jan 1, 2024 | 1:47 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan cricket team’s ex-player and current Junior Chief Selector, Sohail Tanveer, is under the knife after he was seen participating in a cricket league in the United States of America (USA).

ALSO READ

Tanveer was given the selector’s role last month, and his decision to take part in the cricket league has left many supporters confused.

He was bestowed with the responsibility of selecting teams for the Under-19 Asia Cup as well as the U-19 World Cup.

The tall left-arm pacer was seen playing for the Premium Paks in the American Premier League at the Moosa Stadium, Texas. Playing against Premium Canadians, he made 31 runs with the bat and took 2 wickets while conceding a meagre 15 runs.

Looking at recent history, former Senior Chief Selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq, faced criticism for a conflict-of-interest issue which led to him resigning.

It is believed that Sohail Tanveer had informed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in advance about his prior commitment to participate in the United States, emphasizing his pre-existing commitment.

ALSO READ

This episode might fall under the category of ‘Conflict of Interest’ which could lead to Tanveer getting sacked; similar to what happened with Haq.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>