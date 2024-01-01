Controversy Erupts as Junior Chief Selector Sohail Tanveer Participates in USA Cricket League

Pakistan cricket team’s ex-player and current Junior Chief Selector, Sohail Tanveer, is under the knife after he was seen participating in a cricket league in the United States of America (USA).

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Big Bash League Trio Joins Test Squad Ahead Of New Zealand Series

Tanveer was given the selector’s role last month, and his decision to take part in the cricket league has left many supporters confused.

Meet the dream team set to light up the American Premier League! 📷 Presenting the Premium Paks, ready to dominate the season! Branding & Media Partner @salmediausa#APLPremiumPaks #TeamPak #salmedia #salmediausa pic.twitter.com/c52A26DotO — American Premiere League (APL) (@APLCRICKETUSA) December 16, 2023

He was bestowed with the responsibility of selecting teams for the Under-19 Asia Cup as well as the U-19 World Cup.

The tall left-arm pacer was seen playing for the Premium Paks in the American Premier League at the Moosa Stadium, Texas. Playing against Premium Canadians, he made 31 runs with the bat and took 2 wickets while conceding a meagre 15 runs.

Looking at recent history, former Senior Chief Selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq, faced criticism for a conflict-of-interest issue which led to him resigning.

It is believed that Sohail Tanveer had informed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in advance about his prior commitment to participate in the United States, emphasizing his pre-existing commitment.

ALSO READ Junaid Khan Appointed Bowling Coach of Pakistan for U-19 Team

This episode might fall under the category of ‘Conflict of Interest’ which could lead to Tanveer getting sacked; similar to what happened with Haq.