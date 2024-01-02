Haier Introduces Twin Inverter+ Refrigerators in Pakistan: A Leap in Food Preservation Technology

Haier, a prominent household appliances brand, strives to enhance the quality of life by fostering inspired living. In its commitment to sustainability, Haier has launched the largest refrigerators in Pakistan equipped with Twin Inverter technology. Consistently, Haier stands out as the sole brand catering to consumer needs, securing its position as the market leader. The latest Twin Inverter+ Refrigerator Series in Pakistan boasts advanced technological features, solidifying its reputation as a true pioneer in freshness.

Haier Twin Inverter+ Real Freshness Leader

The Twin Inverter+ refrigerator series is a distinctive appliance that sets itself apart from regular fridges lacking the capability to preserve food freshness for extended periods. The Haier Twin Inverter+ ensures twice the freshness with its inventive design. Its sizable storage capacity and Twin Turbo fans technology make it a standout contribution to Pakistan’s home appliance sector.

Twin Inverter Technology

The remarkable success of this refrigerator can be attributed to its pivotal Twin Inverter Technology. This technology allows the compressor to adjust according to the demand, ensuring a steady temperature in both the fridge and freezer sections. Not only does this feature save energy, but it also contributes to a peaceful environment with its low-noise compressor, making it a superb inclusion for any household.

Twin Turbo Fans Technology

What distinguishes this refrigerator from others in the market is its state-of-the-art Twin Turbo Fans Technology. With one fan in the freezer compartment and another in the fridge section, it provides swift cooling and freezing, integrating advanced A.SPE sterilization technology. This refrigerator, the pioneer in Pakistan’s direct cool category, is the first to include a freezer fan, marking it as an industry trailblazer.

A. SPE Sterilization

The cutting-edge A.SPE sterilization technology in this refrigerator efficiently eradicates 99.99% of bacteria, ensuring your fruits and vegetables stay twice as fresh while retaining their original taste. This unparalleled level of freshness and quality surpasses competing refrigerators on the market, establishing it as the preferred option for individuals who prioritize healthy living and exceptional taste.

1 Unit 1 Day Electricity Consumption

The Twin Inverter+ series only consumes 1 unit in 1 day and is equipped with Haier’s 2nd Generation FD Inverter Technology.

HCS Technology

One of the biggest reasons behind its trend is its Humidity Control System (HCS,) which maintains more than 90% of humidity, that keeps the food fresh for a longer period of time.

Digital Control System

The Digital Control System (DCS) is another highly coveted feature that allows the users to have full control over their appliance, enabling them to adjust the temperature to their precise specifications. This level of customization ensures that the refrigerator is optimized for their specific needs, making it a top choice for those who value flexibility and convenience.

4-Temperature Sensors

The Digital Control System is synced to 4-temperature sensors 1st Sensor is in top hinge refrigerator, 2nd in freezer portion, 3rd Sensor in refrigerator compartment and 4th sensor attached to the compressor. These all sensors help to seamlessly maintain precise temperature & can sense the temperature of the room in real time.

Operation 105V-260V

No more voltage worries with the Twin Inverter+ Series Refrigerators! Operating on a wide voltage range, you can rest assured that voltage fluctuations in your household will no longer be a concern.

