Karim Benzema Rumored to Quit Al-Ittihad Midway Through His First Season in Saudi Arabia

French football player, Karim Benzema, has had a tough start to life in Saudi Arabia with the Saudi Pro League side, Al Ittihad.

ALSO READ Saudi Football League Cuts Down Player Participation

According to reports from Saudi, Benzema has left Jeddah to a new location. Critics say that he wastes very easy chances and seems to have lost the desire to play football after seeing his performance this season.

It should be remembered that he won the Ballon d’Or, most coveted individual performance award in European football, last year.

Benzema missed his club’s practice sessions last week, Thursday and Friday, which has made the fans think that he might’ve left Saudi Arabia.

The Frenchman also deactivated one of his social media account following Al Ittihad’s 2-5 defeat against Cristiano Ronaldo’s, Al Nassr.

The reason for the deactivation is unknown. Benzema had to face online abuse for not performing in big games this season.

Al Ittihad are struggling in this season of SPL and are currently 7th in the league. According to reports, Benzema has given an ultimatum to Al Ittihad’s board – bring in new quality players or he will leave the club.