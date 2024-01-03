CDA Unveils Plan to Auction 35 Commercial Plots in Islamabad Next Week

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has unveiled details for an upcoming auction of commercial plots in Islamabad, scheduled to take place from January 10th to 12th at Ghandra Hall, F9 Park.

The auction, comprising a total of 35 commercial plots, is a strategic move by the CDA to bolster its financial health amid ongoing challenges.

According to the CDA, the auction will span three days, with the presentation of 11 plots on the first day, 10 plots on the second day, and 14 plots on the third day. The plots encompass various key areas within Islamabad.

On the inaugural day of the auction, the CDA plans to present 8 plots located in different central locations of Islamabad, 2 plots in the commercial hub of Blue Area, and 1 plot on Park Road. The second day will feature a diverse range of offerings, including three plots earmarked for apartments, one for a hotel, one for a petrol pump, two for hospitals, and two for timber-related activities.

The final day of the auction will showcase two plots designated for agro farms, three for Information and Technology (I&T) Centers, one for Aabpara Market, and six for Class Three shopping centers.

The CDA underscores the financial imperative of the auction, citing the current financial crisis faced by the authority. Numerous development projects have reportedly been halted due to these financial constraints. The auction is seen as a measure to enhance the financial standing of the CDA and to generate funds necessary for the continuation of vital projects.

The CDA further emphasizes the auction’s potential benefits for investors and overseas Pakistanis, presenting an attractive opportunity to invest in the dynamic real estate market of Islamabad. As the city continues to grow, these commercial plots offer prospects for long-term investments and economic development.