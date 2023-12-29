Islamabad to Install Automatic Street Lights

In Islamabad, a significant upgrade to the city’s street lighting system is underway. The current manual method, which has been in use for over six decades, is being replaced with a modern, automated system. This change is expected to enhance efficiency by saving both manpower and electricity.

The initiative has already commenced with a pilot project involving the streetlights on 7th Avenue and Saddar Road in Sector G-6.

These lights are now controlled by a computerized system, programmed to turn them on and off based on sunset and sunrise timings. This system has been operational for three weeks and has shown successful results.

Previously, the manual operation required staff from the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) streetlights division to physically visit each sector to control the lights. This process was time-consuming, with an hour needed for each sector, and involved managing hundreds of on-off boxes scattered throughout the city.

The new automated system, which controls the lighting with a single computer, is not only more efficient but also allows for better monitoring.

With approximately 42,000 streetlights in Islamabad, the full implementation of this automated system is expected to bring significant improvements in terms of staff utilization and energy conservation, marking a step forward in the city’s infrastructure development.