Islamabad to Install Automatic Street Lights

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 29, 2023 | 5:54 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

In Islamabad, a significant upgrade to the city’s street lighting system is underway. The current manual method, which has been in use for over six decades, is being replaced with a modern, automated system. This change is expected to enhance efficiency by saving both manpower and electricity.

The initiative has already commenced with a pilot project involving the streetlights on 7th Avenue and Saddar Road in Sector G-6.

ALSO READ

These lights are now controlled by a computerized system, programmed to turn them on and off based on sunset and sunrise timings. This system has been operational for three weeks and has shown successful results.

Previously, the manual operation required staff from the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) streetlights division to physically visit each sector to control the lights. This process was time-consuming, with an hour needed for each sector, and involved managing hundreds of on-off boxes scattered throughout the city.

ALSO READ

The new automated system, which controls the lighting with a single computer, is not only more efficient but also allows for better monitoring.

With approximately 42,000 streetlights in Islamabad, the full implementation of this automated system is expected to bring significant improvements in terms of staff utilization and energy conservation, marking a step forward in the city’s infrastructure development.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Lights, Camera, Excitement: Dive into the Most Anticipated Movies of 2024
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>