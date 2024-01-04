More Winter Vacations Announced for Educational Institutes Amid Cold Weather

Published Jan 4, 2024

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has officially announced the closure of educational institutions from January 5 to 15 due to intense cold and fog conditions.

The Deputy Commissioner of Bhimbhar has issued a notification, stating that schools found in violation will face closure and cancellation of registration.

Emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards negligence concerning students’ health, Bhimbhar DC Mirza Arshad Jaral stated that orders have been dispatched to the administrations of the three tehsils.

The School Education Department (SED) and Higher Education Department (HED) in Punjab recently extended the winter vacation for all public and private schools in the province. This development came in compliance with the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order to extend the holidays.

The SED and HED, in continuation of their earlier notifications, announced that the winter vacation will now last until January 9, 2024. This extension overrided the previous schedule that had set the winter holidays from December 18 to December 31.

