NEPRA Hikes Electricity Tariff by Rs. 4.12 Per Unit for January Bills

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified a Rs. 4.12 per unit increase in the price of electricity in terms of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for ex-Wapda distribution companies (DISCOs).

The increase will be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of November 2023. DISCOs will reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of November 2023 in the billing month of January 2024.

The regulator said that the increase will be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers.

The actual fuel charges, as claimed by CPPA-G, for the month of November 2023 increased by Rs. 4.66 per unit. It is pertinent to mention here that the power regulator had approved a Rs. 3.07 per unit increase in the price of electricity in terms of FCA for DISCOs last month. The increase was collected from electricity customers in the month of December 2023.