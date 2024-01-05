Action Launched Against Private Schools and Colleges Located in Residential Areas

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) is taking stringent measures against private schools and colleges situated in residential areas, threatening closure if the buildings are not regularized within the next 15 days.

The initial three-year timeframe provided by the Supreme Court for the relocation of 8,500 private educational institutions from residential areas within 44 Cantonment Boards nationwide, including 229 establishments in the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, has already lapsed. This directive was initiated based on concerns raised by parents of students attending these private schools and colleges.

Cantonment authorities argue that the existence of private educational institutions is disrupting the peace of residential neighborhoods. Issues related to cleanliness, traffic congestion, pollution, and security have escalated due to the presence of these establishments in residential areas.

To address these concerns, the Supreme Court had initially set a three-year deadline from 2019 to December 2021, within which private schools and colleges were expected to relocate from residential areas within the cantonment board regions across the country.

In a recent development, the RDA has opted to grant an extension to educational institutions until the upcoming academic year, scheduled to commence in March. This decision is in response to the RDA’s legal actions against illegal educational institutions. The Land Use and Building Control Wing of the RDA has chosen to extend the deadline to allow school owners to continue educational activities without disruptions during the current academic year.

The RDA emphasized, “In light of this decision, all school owners who have established schools in residential buildings without approval have been directed by RDA DG to immediately regularize the school as per the law or otherwise stop illegal use of these buildings.” School administrators are required to submit an affidavit within 15 days, pledging to legalize the use of their buildings or cease illegal operations. Furthermore, building owners will face a fine of Rs1,000 for each day beyond the 15-day deadline.