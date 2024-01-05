Delay in General Elections Puts PSL 9 in Jeopardy Once Again

Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) ninth edition is in the doldrums after Pakistan’s Senate announced that the General Elections in the country will be delayed.

The elections were scheduled to be held on 8 February 2024, but a bill has been passed which says that there is a delay due to security and weather concerns.

ALSO READ Indian Commentator Harsha Bhogle Makes Fun of Ravi Shastri

PSL 9 had to start on 8 February 2024, but there was a delay due to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) deciding that the elections would be held on the same date.

PCB was about to announce the start of the tournament around mid-February, but the recent update has made things difficult for the cricket board.

There were talks of holding PSL 9 in the United Arab Emirates or South Africa, but once the election date was announced, the proposal of holding PSL outside Pakistan was quashed.

A proposed schedule of PSL 9 revealed that the tournament will be held from 17 February to 17 March 2024. Host cities for the tournament will be Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

ALSO READ Harsha Bhogle Amazed by Pakistani Talent in Australia Series

According to sources, the elections are set to be delayed for a few days, if not weeks, which means that the confusion will end in a short while.