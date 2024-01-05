Breakdown of Literacy Rates of All Provinces

The Federal Ministry of Education has presented details of the literacy rate of people aged 10 years and above in the country in the Senate of Pakistan.

According to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2022/23 presented in the Senate, the country’s literacy rate is 62.8%. The survey revealed the literacy rate of Punjab to be the highest among provinces, with a percentage of 66.3%.

On the other hand, the lowest literacy rate is in Balochistan at 54.5%, while the literacy rate in Sindh is 61.8% and 55.1% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Economic Survey revealed the literacy rate for women in the country to be 51.9%, while for men it is 73.4%.

Balochistan also recorded the lowest literacy rate for both women and men, standing at 36.8% and 69.5%, respectively.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the literacy rate for women is 37.4%, while the literacy rate for men is 72.8%. In Sindh, the literacy rate for women is 49.7%, while the literacy rate for men is 72.9%.

In Punjab, the literacy rate for women is 58.4%, while the literacy rate for men is 74.2%.